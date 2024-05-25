Novak Djokovic: I don’t consider myself a favourite in Paris

Novak Djokovic has played down his chances at Roland Garros, after the world No.1 suffered a third semi-final loss of the season.

Djokovic was beaten by No.44 Tomas Machac, 4-6 6-0 6-1, in a match where he appeared hindered by a stomach issue at the Geneva Open.

Despite acknowledging these feelings, Djokovic did not want to take anything away from his Czech opponent, “It was a terrible feeling with stomach and health today; it was not a great night and today as well.

“But I don’t want to take anything away from his win, he deserved it. I don’t know what to think about this match to be honest. I want to forget about it and move on to Paris.”

The 37-year-old added, “It was good that I could come here and play more than one match. I played three. I just need to feel better. It’s not enjoyment when you are suffering on the court feeling this way. You’re not able to focus on tennis when you have other stuff happening. I just hope I can be fit and ready and prepared for Roland Garros.”

2 – Novak Djokovic lost his second career match despite having won a set with a 6-0 scoreline: Paris Masters 2012 vs Sam Querrey (0-6 7-6 6-4)

Geneva 2024 vs Tomas Machac (6-4 0-6 6-1) Braking.#ATPGVA | @genevaopen — OptaAce (@OptaAce) May 24, 2024

Djokovic has not reached a single final this season, and has admitted that he is concerned heading into the second major of the year, “Of course I am worried; I haven’t been playing good at all this year. [I’ve had] some [good] matches here and there but it is what it is.

“You have to accept it. I don’t consider myself a favourite in Paris[at the French Open]. I’m going to take it match by match and see how far I can go.”

Djokovic will begin his Roland Garros title defence on Tuesday against French wildcard Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Inside the baseline…

It must be a mixed feeling for Novak Djokovic, who has gotten some needed extra matchplay in Geneva this week, but once again has not been able to reach a final. However, this could play into the world No.1’s hands, as playing in the final would have postponed him from travelling to Paris and potentially could have impacted his preparation.

