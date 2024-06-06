Novak Djokovic hoping to return ‘as soon as possible’ after confirming surgery

Novak Djokovic has provided an update on his injury status, confirming that he underwent surgery after withdrawing from Roland Garros.

Djokovic appeared to jar his knee in the second set of his fourth round match against Francisco Cerundolo, where he came from behind once again to win in over four-and-a-half-hours.

However, the Serbian revealed the following day that he had torn his medial meniscus in the right knee and was unable to continue competing at Roland Garros.

As a result, Djokovic subsequently relinquishes his 10th reign as world No.1 and Jannik Sinner will take to the top spot in the ATP rankings on Monday.

And Djokovic has now confirmed that he underwent surgery in Paris yesterday, with the 24-time Grand Slam champion releasing a statement on social media.

“In the past day, I had to make some tough decisions after sustaining a meniscus tear during my last match,” revealed Djokovic. “I’m still processing it all but I am happy to update you that the surgery went well.”

He continued, “I am so appreciative of the team of doctors who have been by my side, as well as the overwhelming support I have received from my fans.

“I’m going to do my best to be healthy and fit to return to the court as soon as possible. My love for this sport is strong and the desire to compete at the highest level is what keeps me going.”

There are a busy couple of months coming up in the tennis calendar, with both Wimbledon (beginning 1st July) and the Olympics (tennis event beginning 27th July) fastly approaching.

Reports are suggesting that the general recovery for this type of surgery is around three weeks, putting Wimbledon in doubt for Djokovic, but keeping his Olympic gold medal bid alive.

Inside the baseline…

It is great to hear an update from Novak Djokovic, after what must have been a devastating couple of days following playing two matches lasting over nine hours at Roland Garros. The promptness of this operation suggests that Djokovic has future tournaments in mind, as he has previously been less keen to have surgical procedures. The most likely outcome appears to be that Djokovic will miss Wimbledon and put everything into the Olympic Games, with a gold medal one of the only things missing from his trophy cabinet.

