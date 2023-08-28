Novak Djokovic ‘hopeful’ for US Open final with Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic has revealed that he is hoping to give ‘the fans’ another final with Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open, as he looks to return to world No.1 later today.

Djokovic has the latest victory in his budding rivalry with the Spaniard, and has been asked by press about whether he thinks this rivalry can last for 10 years.

However, the 36-year-old laughed this suggestion off, “I’m not so sure about that, but I’ll try to play at a high level for as long as possible.”

He continued, “We have played three amazing, epic matches against each other at Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and Cincinnati recently. All the matches went the distance; they were physically gruelling and demanding, but very exciting and close matches.

“The fans want to see a rivalry; they want to see the best players in the world go toe-to-toe. Hopefully we can give them another match here in New York.”

3 – Novak Djokovic could become the third player in the Open Era to win the Men's Singles title at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and the US Open in a calendar year after Rod Laver (1969) and Mats Wilander (1988). Prediction.#USOpen #USOpen2023 | @atptour pic.twitter.com/wTErK9ExPB — OptaAce (@OptaAce) August 28, 2023

It is Djokovic’s first appearance at the US Open since 2021, after missing the event last year due to his Covid-19 vaccination status.

However, after a rule change he is able to return and revealed what he is expecting from the New York crowd, “I expect a great energy, a great vibe, because that’s what I’ve been experiencing in New York all these years.

“It’s been two years since I last played here. It’s the biggest stadium we have in our sport; the night sessions are the loudest. The tennis sessions or matches you can experience for a player or a fan. I’m super excited.”

Djokovic will get to experience the noise of the night session crowd later this evening, on Arthur Ashe Stadium, as he takes on his first round opponent of Alexandre Muller.

The Serb knows that if he beats the Frenchman he will leapfrog Alcaraz at the top of the ATP rankings following the conclusion of the tournament.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz head-to-head

Djokovic and Alcaraz appears to be the new big rivalry in tennis, and we at Tennishead want to relive their four fantastic meetings so far:

Djokovic vs Alcaraz: 2-2

Alcaraz beat Djokovic, 6(5)-7 7-5 7-6(5) (Madrid Masters Semi-final 2022) Djokovic beat Alcaraz, 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 (Roland Garros Semi-final 2023) Alcaraz beat Djokovic, 1-6 7-6(6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 (Wimbledon Final 2023) Djokovic beat Alcaraz, 5-7 7-6(7) 7-6(4) (Cincinnati Masters Final 2023)

