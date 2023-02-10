Novak Djokovic’s 2023 Grand Slam total predicted by former No.4

Novak Djokovic has been predicted to dominate 2023 by former No.4 Brad Gilbert, who had his say on how many majors the Serb will win this year.

Gilbert won 20 ATP titles across his 13-year career, and reached a career-high ranking of No.4 in 1990. Four years later, Gilbert turned to coaching and had great success mentoring the likes of Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick and Andy Murray.

The now 61-year-old has had his say on how Djokovic would fare at Grand Slams this year, “I think that it is definitely going to be Djoker [Djokovic] v everyone else this year. If I had to set an over-under, I would say two-and-a-half Slams for him. He is getting better at 35.”

Djokovic has the opportunity to win more than two majors this year which is not something that he could do in 2022, being banned from Australia and the US, due to his vaccination status.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has already won the Australian Open in January, and the United States are set to open their borders to those who are not vaccinated in May.

Gilbert explained why he believes Djokovic is getting better at the age of 35, “I think before, it was all about Rafa [Nadal] and Fed [Roger Federer] for him, they are measuring and making their improvements to them. The ‘big three’ pushed each other.”

He continued, “But now, Djoker, I believe, has gone to another elevation where he is making these adjustments in his game to [face] Tsitsipas and Alcaraz, to all the young players that are pushing him. That is probably in some sense going to add time to his game.”

With Novak Djokovic levelling his great rival Rafael Nadal in Melbourne, he will now turn his attention to Roland Garros in terms of his next Grand Slam.

The Serb has won the tournament on two previous occasions, in 2016 and 2021, and has contributed two of Nadal’s only three losses at the Paris major.

