​Novak Djokovic falls early in Madrid, reflects on future in tennis

After a loss to Matteo Arnaldi, Novak Djokovic reflects on his career trajectory and hints at possible changes ahead.

Novak Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, experienced an unexpected early exit at the 2025 Mutua Madrid Open, falling 6-3, 6-4 to Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi in the second round. This defeat marks Djokovic’s third consecutive straight-set loss, highlighting a challenging period in his career. ​

In the post-match press conference, the 37-year-old Serbian acknowledged the difficulties he’s facing, stating, “I have to accept this new reality,” referring to the increasing frequency of early tournament exits. He also expressed uncertainty about his future participation in Madrid, saying, “it may have been my last time here.” ​

Despite the recent setbacks, Djokovic remains focused on the Grand Slam events, particularly the upcoming Roland Garros. However, he admitted that his current form is not where he would like it to be, and he no longer considers himself the favorite in major tournaments.

Arnaldi’s victory over Djokovic is a significant milestone in his career, marking his first win against a top-tier player in a Masters 1000 event. This result also emphasizes the emergence of new talent in men’s tennis, as younger players begin to challenge the veterans.

Djokovic also mentioned that he has yet to win a title in 2025, acknowledging that his preparation for major tournaments has been different this season. He emphasized that he hopes to “peak” at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, but admitted, “I’m not playing well and I don’t feel good on the court right now.

Novak Djokovic’s recent struggles serve as a reminder of the relentless nature of professional tennis. As younger players rise through the ranks, even the most accomplished athletes must adapt to new challenges. Djokovic’s reflections on his performance and future show his humility and deep understanding of how much the sport is evolving. While he might not be as dominant, his experience and resilience continue to inspire both fans and fellow competitors, as many feel he has one more Grand Slam victory in him.

