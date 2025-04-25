Iga Swiatek faces ranking scare at Madrid Open

​The world No. 2 Iga Swiatek has spent the last 3 years in the top 2, and her position is now being threatened by Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff in Madrid.

​Iga Swiatek, the world No. 2, faces a significant challenge to her top ranking at the 2025 Mutua Madrid Open. Despite a strong start to the tournament, including a hard-fought victory over Alexandra Eala in the second round, Swiatek’s position in the top 2 of women’s tennis is under threat from close competitors who are having great seasons so far. Both players have been closing the gap in the rankings.​

Swiatek’s lead in the WTA rankings over Jessica Pegula (WTA no. 3) has been substantial, but the dynamic nature of the tour means that any slip could be costly, and Pegula has had much success this year. The Madrid Open presents an opportunity for these challengers to gain valuable points and potentially overtake Swiatek, depending on the outcomes of the matches.​

The pressure is mounting as the tournament progresses. Swiatek’s upcoming matches will be crucial in determining whether she can maintain her position or if a new leader will emerge. The competition is fierce, and every match carries significant implications for the WTA rankings.​

Iga Swiatek’s return to the Madrid Open in 2025 comes amid the lingering shadows of a doping controversy that shook the tennis world. In August 2024, Swiatek tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ), a prohibited substance, during an out-of-competition test. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) determined that the positive result was due to contamination from a non-prescription melatonin supplement she had taken for jet lag and sleep issues. As a result, she accepted a one-month suspension, which concluded in December 2024. Despite the ITIA’s acknowledgment of minimal fault, the incident has cast a long shadow over her career, with Swiatek describing the experience as “the worst of my life.”

The controversy surrounding Iga Swiatek’s case intensified when the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) decided not to appeal the ITIA’s decision. WADA cited the plausibility of the contamination scenario and the evidence presented as reasons for not pursuing further action. However, this decision drew criticism from some quarters, with concerns raised about consistency in handling doping cases. The case of Jannik Sinner, who also tested positive for a banned substance and received a three month suspension, added fuel to the debate over the fairness and transparency of anti-doping regulations in tennis.

Swiatek’s ordeal has had personal repercussions as well. She parted ways with her long-time public relations manager, Paula Wolecka, following the incident. Despite these challenges, she reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open earlier this year and is aiming to reclaim her top form in Madrid.

Inside the Baseline…

The evolving dynamics of the WTA rankings highlight the competitive nature of women’s tennis and how on any given day, anyone can beat anyone. Swiatek’s dominance is being tested, and it shows how even players at the top of the game can’t get too comfortable. This competition not only elevates the level of play but also keeps fans engaged as the battle for the top spots intensifies.

