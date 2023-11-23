Novak Djokovic ‘excited’ to chase Davis Cup glory with Serbia

Novak Djokovic says winning the Davis Cup for Serbia is ‘one of his greatest goals’ this season as he prepares to face Great Britain.

Djokovic sat out for Serbia last season but he will be the key to their plans as they mount a challenge in Malaga this week.

He certainly comes into it in come form, with him winning the ATP Finals in Turin last week.

That means there has been little opportunity for Djokovic to rest before linking up with his Serbia teammates, but his motivation remains as strong as ever.

“It’s the last week of the season so one final push is necessary from each one of us,” he said.

“I’m excited because I have been playing some really good tennis, particularly in the last four months of the season,

“I started training right away, because obviously there is not much time to really leave the racket aside.

“Davis Cup has been and is one of my greatest goals of this season and always is. Hopefully I will be able to contribute to win.”

Will Novak Djokovic play doubles if needed at Davis Cup?

In the Davis Cup’s current format, ties that are tied after two singles matches are settled by a doubles match.

Serbia, unlike Britain, have opted not to include any specialist doubles players in their squad this time, so there will be interest to see if they use Djokovic for the doubles if required as well as the singles.

“Great Britain is one of the greatest tennis nations out there and a very strong team in this format,” Djokovic said.

“We are a team that don’t have any doubles specialists. We rely on singles, but if it comes to doubles, we are also ready to pair up in the different combinations and give it all.”

Certainly, Serbia has a history of using Djokovic for doubles when something rests on it. They did it in their qualifying group against Czechia, for example.

It certainly seems unlikely, almost inconceivable in fact, that Serbia would choose to keep Djokovic off the court for a must-win match.

READ NEXT: Great Britain Davis Cup duo reveal plan to deal with Novak Djokovic

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner