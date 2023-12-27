Novak Djokovic equals Roger Federer after being named European Sportsperson of the Year

Novak Djokovic has been named European Sportsperson of the Year for a fifth time, equalling the record of retired rival Roger Federer.

Djokovic has had another impressive season, winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros and the US Open, as well as two Masters 1000 titles and the year-end ATP Finals.

These achievements have enabled the Serb to finish the year as world No.1 for a record eighth time, fending off Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz.

The European Sportsperson of the Year Award is voted for by 27 different international news agencies, with Djokovic beating Max Verstappen (Formula One) and Armand Duplantis (Athletics), who finished in second and third place respectively.

Novak Djokovic has been crowned European Sportsperson of the Year for a fifth time! 👑 pic.twitter.com/upUfXmnvle — Eurosport (@eurosport) December 27, 2023

Djokovic has now won this award on five different occasions, equalling the aforementioned Federer with the most of any athlete in this award.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion will take this victory into the 2024 season, that he will begin at the United Cup in Perth against Chinese No.1 Zhizhen Zhang.

Inside the baseline…

It would be hard to argue that Novak Djokovic does not deserve this award after the season he has just had. The Serbian’s win continues tennis’ incredible dominance of this category, having won the award four out of the past six years, with WTA No.1 Iga Swiatek winning the award last year.

Novak Djokovic and other tennis European Sportsperson winners

The European Sportsperson of the Year award began back in 1958 and has seen a total of seven different tennis players take home the honour:

5 – Novak Djokovic (2011, 2015, 2018, 2021 & 2023)

5 – Roger Federer (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007 & 2009)

2 – Rafael Nadal (2008 & 2010)

2 – Steffi Graf (1988 & 1989)

1 – Iga Swiatek (2022)

1 – Stefan Edberg (1990)

1 – Martina Hingis (1997)

