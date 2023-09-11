Novak Djokovic completes ‘dream year’ with historic 24th major crown

Novak Djokovic has enacted revenge over Daniil Medvedev in New York, as he equals Margaret Court with a record 24th Grand Slam singles title.

Djokovic beat the former No.1, 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3, to become the oldest men’s singles US Open champion and reverse his defeat from the 2021 final, where he was prevented from completing the Calendar Slam.

Despite winning in straight sets, the Serb was forced to save a set point in a second set that lasted 105 minutes in total.

Djokovic claimed that set in a tie-break, and therefore has surpassed John Isner as the player to win the most tie-breaks at major tournaments in a single year (17).

It is the fourth time that Djokovic has won the US Open, but the first since he beat Juan Martin del Potro in the 2018 final.

He spoke about how it felt to make more history after the match, “I don’t know where to start, it means the world to me [to win 24 titles], I’m living my childhood dream.”

The 36-year-old continued, “To make history in this sport is remarkable. It’s special. In every meaning. It’s hard to describe. I had a childhood dream at eight to win Wimbledon and be the best player in the world.

“I never imagined I’d be here talking about 24 slams. I didn’t know it would be the reality. But I thought I had a chance over the last few years, why not grab it?”

Djokovic has won three of the four major tournaments in 2023, only losing out to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, and now begins his 10th reign as world No.1.

The Serb labelled it as a ‘dream year’ when speaking to Eurosport, “I am very, very proud and this has been a dream year with three out of four Slams and the final at Wimbledon. I did not think it was going to go that way.”

Djokovic will not have much time to rest and enjoy his victory, as he is scheduled to compete for Serbia at the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage, in Seville, that begins tomorrow.

Novak Djokovic and his 24 Grand Slam titles

Djokovic won his first Grand Slam title back in 2008, and since then he has continued to take the major tournament’s by storm.

Here are all 24 of the Serb’s Grand Slam titles:

Australian Open (2008) Australian Open (2011) Wimbledon (2011) US Open (2011) Australian Open (2012) Australian Open (2013) Wimbledon (2014) Australian Open (2015) Wimbledon (2015) US Open (2015) Australian Open (2016) Roland Garros (2016) Wimbledon (2018) US Open (2018) Australian Open (2019) Wimbledon (2019) Australian Open (2020) Australian Open (2021) Roland Garros (2021) Wimbledon (2021) Wimbledon (2022) Australian Open (2023) Roland Garros (2023) US Open (2023)

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner