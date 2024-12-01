Novak Djokovic believes he ‘can challenge’ Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in 2025

Novak Djokovic has outlined his goals for 2025, as he looks to ‘play more tournaments’ to compete with the likes of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic has only played 11 tournaments in 2024, and has gone without a Grand Slam title for the first time in seven years.

The Serbian claimed only one title all year, winning an elusive gold medal at the Paris Olympics after beating Alcaraz in the final.

And when speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Djokovic revealed his hunger to better himself next year, “In 2024 I didn’t play much and, Olympic gold and Wimbledon final aside, it was perhaps the least profitable season in the last 10 years, with many ups and downs, issues to be resolved even on a private level.”

The 24-time major winner continued, “However, I feel that I can still play at a high level. Sinner and Alcaraz have established themselves as the two best players in the world, not forgetting [Alexander] Zverev. All of them will be the main candidates to win the Slams and other titles. However, physically and mentally I am ready to play my tennis again. I have the feeling that I can challenge these guys, and my experience can come in handy.

“So next year I will play more tournaments and the Slams in particular will be my priority: I will give my best to win, of course if my body allows me to. But I’m fine, I still have time to rest and analyse what I can improve to have a season better than the last one.”

Djokovic will be alongside Andy Murray as the 2025 season begins in Australia, after appointing his former rival as his new coach.

He never liked retirement anyway. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Ga4UlV2kQW — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) November 23, 2024

Murray was one of many major retirements that have taken place this year, most recently highlighted by Rafael Nadal bringing an end to his 23-year career at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga.

Despite many of his former rivals no longer being active players, Djokovic has no plans of joining them just yet, “I want to continue to write the history of this sport, even if I still consider myself as a student. Tennis has given me so much and I feel lucky to be able to continue competing at the highest level. As long as I can stay at the top, I will continue to play.”

Djokovic will be part of another farewell later today, as he plays an exhibition match in Buenos Aires against former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro.

Argentina querida acá estoy 🇦🇷 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/hT6K4l1GnL — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) December 1, 2024

Inside the baseline…

It has actually not been a terrible season for Novak Djokovic, but his standards are set so high that it has been somewhat disappointing, with that Olympic gold medal being the real highlight for him. Jannik Sinner has been a problem for Djokovic and many others in 2024, so that is definitely something that he needs to figure out. However, if Djokovic can show anywhere near the level that he produced in that Olympic final against Carlos Alcaraz then he will be a contender for big titles throughout 2025.

READ MORE: Novak Djokovic to play Juan Martin del Potro in ‘goodbye’ exhibition

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner