Novak Djokovic announces major change for 2023 season as he targets more Slams

Novak Djokovic will have new shoes on his feet when he steps onto court at the Australian Open as he confirmed that he has no retirement plans whilst he can still compete at the very highest level

Novak Djokovic was in a relaxed mood as he sat on the stage at the ASICS Global Tennis Summit in his home town of Marbella to announce the launch of the new ASICS Court FF 3 shoe, after an exhaustive two year process that saw him work closely with the ASICS design team on what they are calling their ‘best tennis shoe ever’.

Tennishead were present at the event where we were one of the first to test the new shoes on court with the review to be published soon in our dedicated ‘Tennishead Shoe‘ category.

Djokovic spoke honestly about his plans to continue playing so long as he was right at the top of the game and in with a chance of adding to his tally of 21 Grand slam singles titles.

“I really don’t at the moment see myself playing professional tennis and not being one of the candidates or favorites to win a Grand Slam or one of the top spots in the world.

“I don’t see myself being 25 and playing at a medium-high level. I just want to play always at the highest level, that’s something I demand from myself and my team demand from me.

“I’m proud to share my journey with ASICS for the launch of their new collection, especially the new COURT FF™ 3 tennis shoe. I’ve worked in very close collaboration with the team in Europe and Japan to improve the previous version, which were already great shoes. At this point in my career, it’s essential that the shoes I choose to wear give me confidence on court and suit my playing style. And that’s exactly what I get from ASICS. They understand me and are committed to improving even the smallest detail, which I value and respect. Nothing feels better than playing in ASICS.”

ASICS have revealed that the new Court FF 3 “boasts an industry-first three-piece outsole to provide more flexibility and comfort than ever before. Results of biomechanical testing at the ASICS Institute of Sport Science resulted in a 7% lower impact on the body at the point of ground contact, compared to the previous model, ultimately reducing stress on the body and enabling a quicker recovery.”

(Photo credits Andy Astfalck)

