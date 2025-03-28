Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov clash in Miami Open semifinals

Veteran stars Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov set to face off in a highly anticipated semifinal at the Miami Open.

The Miami Open men’s singles draw has reached an exciting stage, with seasoned players Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov advancing to the semifinals. Djokovic, aiming for his 100th career title, secured his spot by defeating Sebastian Korda in straight sets. At 37, he becomes the oldest ATP Masters 1000 semifinalist, surpassing Roger Federer’s previous record. ​

Dimitrov’s journey to the semifinals has been equally impressive. The Bulgarian overcame top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals, showcasing his resilience and skill. Dimitrov’s back-to-back victories over top-5 opponents mark a significant milestone in his career, potentially propelling him back into the top 10 rankings for the first time since 2018. ​He beat Cerundolo, while saving a match point along the way.

In the other semifinal matchup, 19-year-old Jakub Mensik continues his remarkable run by defeating Arthur Fils. Mensik, nicknamed ‘Menimal,’ has been a revelation in the tournament, securing notable victories against seasoned players. He will face American Taylor Fritz, who edged out Matteo Berrettini in a tightly contested match.

The upcoming semifinals promise thrilling encounters between tennis veterans and rising stars. Fans can look forward to a blend of experience and youthful energy as the players vie for a spot in the Miami Open final.

Inside the Baseline…

A match between Djokovic and Dimitrov is never just about power or precision. It’s about problem-solving under pressure. Each rally unfolds like a chess match, with momentum shifts dictated by adaptability rather than brute force. The experience and tactical awareness of both players make this semifinal a spectacle of high-IQ tennis, where shot selection and court positioning will be just as decisive as raw athleticism.​

