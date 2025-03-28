Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula set for Miami Open final

Jessica Pegula aims to dethrone Aryna Sabalenka in the Miami Open final and overtake Coco Gauff as the top American female tennis player.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has advanced to her first Miami Open final after a commanding straight-sets victory over Jasmine Paolini. Sabalenka, who hasn’t dropped a set throughout the tournament, showcased her dominance and is in formidable form heading into the championship match. ​

On the other side, Jessica Pegula ended the remarkable run of 19-year-old Alexandra Eala in the semifinals. Eala, ranked 140th, had made headlines by defeating three Grand Slam champions before falling to Pegula in a hard-fought three-set match. This victory propels Pegula into the final, setting the stage for a compelling encounter against Sabalenka. ​

The upcoming final carries additional significance for Pegula. A win would not only secure her first Miami Open title but also position her to surpass Coco Gauff as the top-ranked American female tennis player. Gauff, currently holding the U.S. No. 1 spot, has faced recent challenges in form, opening the door for Pegula to ascend in the rankings with a strong performance in Miami. ​

Historically, Sabalenka has had the upper hand in their matchups, including a notable victory over Pegula in the 2024 US Open final. However, Pegula’s consistent performance and resilience suggest she is well-prepared to challenge Sabalenka’s dominance. Fans can anticipate a thrilling contest as both players vie for the prestigious title and the accompanying ranking implications. ​

​Inside the Baseline…

In the upcoming Miami Open final, the clash between Sabalenka and Pegula promises to be a showcase of top-tier tennis. Sabalenka’s aggressive baseline play and powerful serves will test Pegula’s strategic shot placement and defensive skills. The outcome may hinge on Pegula’s ability to withstand Sabalenka’s intensity and capitalize on key moments. Tennis enthusiasts should prepare for a match filled with dynamic rallies and tactical changes.

READ NEXT: Alexandra Eala shocks Iga Swiatek in Miami quarterfinals

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner