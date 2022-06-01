Novak Djokovic accused of using ‘wrong tactic’ mid-match by former ATP star

Former US Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro has claimed that his old rival Novak Djokovic “used the wrong tactic” during his quarter-final clash against Rafael Nadal.

Nadal and Djokovic played out a four-hour epic on Court Philippe-Chatrier which the Spaniard eventually won 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 to set up a semi-final clash with Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic certainly had his chances, with the momentum with the Serb as he came from 3-0 down in the second set to win it.

He even looked likely to take the match to a fifth set when he led 5-2 in the fourth.

However, he was unable to close the set out, opening the door for Nadal to change gears and take the spoils as well as a spot in the last four at Roland Garros.

Djokovic was arguably the favourite heading into the contest and the Grand Slam, following his success in Rome as well as Rafael Nadal’s persistent battle with a chronic foot injury.

Interestingly, prior to Djokovic bouncing back in the match, Djokovic was accused by former world number three Juan Martin Del Potro of “using the wrong tactic”.

After the Serbian lost the first set in 49 minutes, the Argentinian posted on social media his thoughts of the match as he said, “Rafa is playing very well and I think Nole is using the wrong tactic.

“You must raise your level to match the game.”

He continued with another Tweet stating, “6-2 for Rafael. If Nole doesn’t improve a bit I think it’s going to be a game without any scare.”

