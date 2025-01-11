“Nothing worse than coaching”—Murray before agreeing to Djokovic

Andy Murray is transitioning from retirement to coaching Novak Djokovic, despite his initial reluctance toward coaching roles.

Andy Murray, who retired from professional tennis after the Paris Olympics, has joined Novak Djokovic’s coaching team for the upcoming Australian Open. This development comes despite Murray’s previous reservations about coaching roles.

Murray recounted the unexpected offer: “I was playing golf with a friend and said, ‘I could think of nothing worse than coaching.’ Ten minutes later, I got a message from Novak asking if I would join his team.”

After discussing the opportunity with his family, Murray accepted the role, viewing it as a unique challenge. He stated, “I spoke to my wife, and she was very supportive. It’s a great opportunity to work with one of the greatest players of all time.”

Novak Djokovic expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting Murray’s experience: “I wanted someone who’s won multiple Slams and truly understands what it takes to compete at the highest level.”

Murray acknowledged the challenges ahead, particularly managing Djokovic’s on-court emotions: “I’m ready to be on the end of Novak’s outbursts. It’s something I’ll have to deal with.”

This partnership between former rivals adds an intriguing dynamic to the Australian Open, as Djokovic aims for his 25th Grand Slam title with Murray’s guidance.

Inside the Baseline…

A former rival becoming a coach brings unique advantages. They can offer insight into game strategies and tendencies learned firsthand on the other side of the net. The connection forged through past competition can enhance preparation and performance, blending tactical expertise with a deeper understanding of both mental and physical aspects of the sport. Andy understands how Novak’s game feels across the other side of the net, especially in the most tense situations, so he understands his tendencies, outbursts, and greatest weaknesses that can now be observed from the outside and not in the heat of the battle as opponents. For Novak, he respects and trusts Andy as one of the most knowledgable tennis minds of our generation, but the tennis world will be watching to see if this translates to the coaching relationship.

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner