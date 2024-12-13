Nick Kyrgios to reunite in doubles team that previously won Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios will play both singles and doubles at the Australian Open next year, after Thanasi Kokkinakis confirmed that they would be teaming up once again.

Kyrgios has only played one match in the past two years, after struggling with knee, foot and wrist injuries.

The former Wimbledon finalist is now set to return to action for the 2025 season, with Kyrgios entering both the Brisbane International and Australian Open singles tournaments.

However, it is not just singles that Kyrgios will be playing in Melbourne, after his aforementioned compatriot Kokkinakis revealed this to press.

“Everyone loved it last time, we loved it, it was so much fun,” said Kokkinakis. “It’s definitely not going to be the priority for us [but] we feel like we owe it to people to get back out there and have some fun. It’s not something we’ve practiced, but singles is definitely the goal.

“If you have a big five-setter, with all due respect, the last thing you want to do is go out and play doubles the next day, but we’ll play it by ear and see how it goes.”

It will be the first time that Kyrgios and Kokkinakis have played together since 2022, the year that they won their home major title at the Australian Open and subsequently qualified for the ATP Finals.

Last time around they dubbed themselves as the ‘Special K’s’, and Kokkinakis has expressed his excitement for Kyrgios to return to the ATP Tour.

“It’s going to be great for tennis, great for fans in Australia, fans all over the world,” continued Kokkinakis. “He’s a different cat. Obviously has a different sort of energy about him and he’s a hell of a player, so I think people are going to love having him back.

“It’s been a long time coming. I think he’s been ready for a while now to play, but he wanted to make sure he’s really ready before he steps back, so hopefully he can stay healthy.”

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis will partner for the Australian Open that begins on Sunday 12th January.

Inside the baseline…

There appears to be a lot of anticipation surrounding Nick Kyrgios’ upcoming return, with this doubles news only going to heighten that. Although the ‘Special-K’s’ are not for everyone, the Australian Open crowd loved them last time out and it made doubles a real spectacle, which is great as it often gets overlooked. However, from Kokkinakis’ quotes it definitely appears that doubles will not be a priority and regaining the title is not necessarily their main goal.

