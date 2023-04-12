Nick Kyrgios ‘taking it day by day’ as he provides injury update

Nick Kyrgios has given fans an update on his return to the court, after being sidelined with a knee injury since the start of the year.

Kyrgios has not played a single professional match in 2023, meaning that he had to miss his home major at the Australian Open and underwent surgery in an attempt to sort the tear in his meniscus.

His manager Daniel Horsfall revealed that the surgery was a ‘great success’, and now Kyrgios himself has provided some information on his recovery in an Instagram Q&A.

When asked about his return, the Wimbledon finalist said, “Currently taking it day by day with my knee and building up load… Trying to get back to where I was.”

This brief statement has seeded doubts over the Australian’s participation at Roland Garros, despite suggesting that he would be returning to the event for the first time in six years.

“My girlfriend wants to know Paris, so I’m going to play at Roland-Garros 2023,” Kyrgios said back in December. “It will be good for me to earn some more money, although I would have preferred to stay at home.”

Kyrgios has previously been very outspoken on the clay court season, “There are too many clay-court tournaments on the calendar. I see guys in the top 100 that I don’t even know, I wouldn’t recognise them if I crossed them on the street, and they’re there only because of the clay tournaments. I think it’s crazy.”

Despite clay being Kyrgios’ weakest surface, he has had some results on the dirt beating Roland Garros champion’s Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka, as well as reaching the Estoril Open final in 2015.

Nick Kyrgios at Roland Garros

Kyrgios has only played ten matches in his career at the Paris major, compared to 75 across the three other Grand Slam events.

Here is how the Aussie has fared in his five appearances at Roland Garros:

2013 – Lost in the second round to Marin Cilic (10), 4-6 2-6 2-6

2014 – Lost in the first round to Milos Raonic (8), 3-6 6(1)-7 3-6

2015 – Lost in the third round to Andy Murray (3), 4-6 2-6 3-6

2016 – Lost in the third round to Richard Gasquet (9), 2-6 6(6)-7 2-6

2017 – Lost in the second round to Kevin Anderson, 7-5 4-6 1-6 2-6

