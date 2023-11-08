Nick Kyrgios takes up new tennis role as he continues to battle injury

After a significant period out of action due to injury woes, Nick Kyrgios is making a return to tennis this week, but not to the court.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist will be joining the Tennis Channel for the duration of the ATP Finals, where he will be sharing his views as a commentator and analyst.

A statement from the Tennis Channel read: “Nick Kyrgios, whose electric style of play and straight-to-the-point conversational approach have endeared him to millions of fans around the world, is joining Tennis Channel as an analyst during its coverage of the ATP Finals November 12-19.”

The Aussie is a typically vocal player when on the tennis court, as well as on his own social media. He does not shy away from sharing his own opinion and even has experience in front of a microphone, having featured on various podcasts and other broadcasts.

These are attributes that will make him a perfect match for his new role as analyst for the Tennis Channel’s coverage of the ATP season finale in Turin.

The statement continued: “It will be Kyrgios’ first time working with the network, and it will happen during the most exclusive event in men’s tennis, with just the top-eight singles players and doubles teams qualifying for the event based on points earned during the 2023 season.”

The Finals will take place in Turin, beginning this weekend, and will feature players such as Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev.

When will Nick Kyrgios be back from injury?

Kyrgios is currently recovering from a knee injury that has been persistent throughout the 2023 season, forcing him to miss all of the calendar Grand Slams.

The 2022 Australian Open doubles champion did, however, make a brief return to the tour in Stuttgart in June. But he lost in the opening round against Yibing Wu, and admitted that he was ‘in pain’ and ‘not ready’ to return to tennis.

Despite having only played that one match throughout the season, there is good news for Kyrgios fans. He is expected to make a return to the tennis court in time for the Australian Open in January, his home Slam.

However, his return could be as early as December, as he hopes to make an appearance at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in London, a tournament that the Australian has expressed an adoration for in the past.

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner