Nick Kyrgios: I don’t really want to play any more to be honest

Nick Kyrgios has stated that he only wants to play for one or two more years, with the Australian confessing that he is ‘tired’ after an injury-stricken season.

Kyrgios has only played one match in 2023, in Stuttgart, losing in straight sets to Yibing Wu before withdrawing from the remainder of the season with a wrist injury.

The 28-year-old had missed the start of this season due to a cyst caused by a tear in his lateral meniscus, that he later underwent arthroscopic surgery on.

And after confirming that he would be missing his home major next year, the Australian Open, Kyrgios told the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast how he feels about his career.

“If it was up to me, I don’t really want to play any more to be honest,” revealed Kyrgios. “I have to [keep playing]. I’ve got so much more to give but, for me, I don’t feel like playing any more.”

He continued, “I’m tired. I have had three surgeries now. I’m only 28 years old, I always wanted to have a family and not be in pain. When I get up, I can’t walk without pain. It’s a tough gig.”

Due to being inactive on the ATP Tour, Kyrgios has fallen off the rankings entirely and is thinking about how he would like to finish his career.

“I only want to play for about another one to two years, be at the top, and go down my own terms,” said the 2022 Wimbledon finalist. “I would hate to have another surgery or anything like that. I think I’ve still got the ability to have a good one to two years and then that’s it.

“I think I’ll be at peace with everything I’ve achieved and I’m going to have to just say to everyone out there who wants me to play more, ‘you’re just going to have to be OK with me not playing any more’.”

Inside the baseline…

Kyrgios’ potential has never been in doubt, however his dedication to the sport has always been up for question. It did seem like 2022 was a turning point in his career, but injuries may have put him a few steps back once again as he considers the end of his tennis career.

