Nick Kyrgios has ‘uneducated approach to tennis’ claims Stefanos Tsitsipas

Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas have recalled the drama that unfolded during their third round clash at Wimbledon last year, with the Aussie being described as having ‘zero respect’.

Kyrgios beat Tsitsipas, 6(2)-7 6-4 6-3 7-6(7), on his way to the Wimbledon final and the pair have reflected on the ‘circus’ in the second part of the Netflix docuseries Break Point.

Both players received code violations during the match, and things reached boiling point when Tsitsipas smacked an underarm serve from Kyrgios into the crowd.

Kyrgios pleaded with the umpire to default the Greek, who only received a point penalty and described the Aussie as a ‘bully’ after the match.

“It is constant bullying,” claimed Tsitsipas. “That is what he does. He was probably a bully at school himself. You don’t know what is behind it. I don’t like bullies.”

Kyrgios responded to these claims, “I am not sure how I bullied him. For him to come in here and say I bullied him, that is just soft. We are not cut from the same cloth. Everything I did worked. I am not going out there to be his friend and say: ‘Beautiful shot Stefanos.’ I am just going to be myself.”

The drama is set to continue on Netflix, with Tsitsipas branding Kyrgios as disrespectful, “He’s brought NBA basketball attitude to tennis. I’d describe it as an uneducated approach to playing tennis. Tennis is a gentleman’s sport, it’s all about respect. We’re not playing basketball.. He kept putting his towel in my box”

Tsitsipas added, “There was zero respect coming out of my opponent that day. He kept pressing my buttons none stop – and of course I got annoyed. He just loves attention. And if he gets none of that, it is complete destruction. It was too much for me. All that anger built up so much.”

While Kyrgios did win the contest, he did apologise for his actions after the ‘insane match’, “It was a great match to win but unfortunately it got turned into a silly circus show. I am very sorry that it escalated that way. I ended up getting angry.”

He continued, “It was an insane match. The tennis world painted me as this crazy villain. But I love that. I thrive in those moments. I thrive in the chaos. I love to see when my opponent is more focused on me than the tennis.”

Since the incident, Kyrgios and Tsitsipas appear to have improved their relationship and actually played doubles together at an exhibition event in Saudi Arabia.

You can see all the drama unfold in the second part of the Netflix docuseries Break Point when it is released on Wednesday 21st June.

Nick Kyrgios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas head-to-head

Kyrgios’ victory over Tsitsipas at SW19 was indicative of their overall head-to-head, with the 28-year-old only losing once to the Greek.

Kyrgios vs Tsitsipas: 4-1

Kyrgios beat Tsitsipas, 6-4 3-6 7-6(7) (Washington D.C. 2019) Kyrgios beat Tsitsipas, 7-6(7) 6(3)-7 7-6(5) (ATP Cup 2020) Tsitsipas beat Kyrgios, 6-3 6-4 (Laver Cup 2021) Kyrgios beat Tsitsipas, 5-7 6-2 6-4 (Halle 2022) Kyrgios beat Tsitsipas, 6(2)-7 6-4 6-3 7-6(7) (Wimbledon 2022)

