Nick Kyrgios delivers Laver Cup blow to John McEnroe: ‘I’m going home’

Nick Kyrgios has delivered a blow to Team World by deciding not to play the Laver Cup in London this year.

Kyrgios has been in spectacular form lately, as he reached the final of Wimbledon before losing to an inspired Novak Djokovic.

That would have made him a certainty to receive a captain’s pick from John McEnroe to once again join Team World, but he has decided to give it a miss.

Writing on his Instagram story page, Nick Kyrgios said: “No Laver Cup for me this year!

“Just letting you all know. Gotta have that home time with my family and beautiful girlfriend.”

The news comes as little surprise, although it will be a disappointment to organisers and fans alike. His star has risen dramatically in the last couple of months and Team World are short on star names, certainly compared to their European counterparts.

He, though, laid out his plans after his last Laver Cup appearance, and he is not following through on those.

“This is my probably my last Laver Cup,” Kyrgios said at the 2021 event. “I don’t know how much longer I will be in tennis.

“My mum is not doing too well with her health. I’d like to go back and see her.”

