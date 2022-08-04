Nick Kyrgios claims he’s now ‘Top 5’ in the world level after burying demons of ‘disgraceful’ Washington 2021 loss

Share: 0 Shares







Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios is back in Washington, a tournament he won in 2019, and highly motivated to continue his rich vein of form

Nick Kyrgios was ‘pretty nervous’ as he stepped on court at the Citi Open in Washington with the memory of a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Mackenzie Macdonald high up in his thoughts but this isn’t the same Nick Kyrgios we are seeing, and he knows it.

Kyrgios was out of shape back in 2019 and struggling with his mental health, the polar opposite to the player who has seen off both Marcos Giron and Tommy Paul in quick succession to book a place in the last 16 and a big serving clash with Reilly Opelka to look forward to.

Kyrgios was asked about his current form when he said,

“I’m having a great year. I think if Wimbledon had points, I think I’d be around top 15, top 20 in the world. I definitely feel like I’m playing that level of tennis. If not top 10, top 5 at the moment.

“I think a couple years ago, after having a great Grand Slam result, I think I would have struggled, as you said, to find motivation, obviously probably a bit more selfish. But now I feel like I had some time off in Bahamas, but I was still forcing myself to train every day. Coming to these tournaments in shape and ready to go.”

🎾 Free >> Join our legendary newsletter

🎾 Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

🎾 Social >> Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube

🎾 Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

🎾 Watch >> How to enjoy ATP/WTA/Slam tennis on TV

🎾 Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner