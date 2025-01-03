Nick Kyrgios Australian Open return now uncertain after grueling Brisbane exit

Nick Kyrgios lost his opening match in Brisbane to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard just weeks before the start of Melbourne.

Nick Kyrgios was making his long-awaited return to the ATP Tour after a 17-month absence. Following knee surgery and wrist issues, the Australian was beginning his comeback at the Brisbane International 2025.

In his opening singles match, Kyrgios took on Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, falling in a grueling 7-6(2), 6-7(4), 7-6(3) battle. Perricard had 17 aces and won 82% of his first-serve points. This was the first meeting between Kyrgios and Perricard. Kyrgios had three break-point opportunities but was unable to convert any of them.

While he showcased moments of brilliance with his explosive serve and shot-making, he also required medical attention for his wrist, which was an unsettling sign for a player seeking full fitness and Australian Open readiness.

Partnering with Novak Djokovic in doubles brought its own excitement, as the duo thrilled fans with their chemistry and an opening-round win, despite their journey ending with a loss to top seeds Nikola Mektic and Michael Venus, 6-2, 3-6, 10-8.

With a protected ranking of 21, Kyrgios is eligible to enter the Australian Open. However, he’s acknowledged the challenges of returning to top form, saying, “I’m still far from 100%. I need more time to feel like myself out there.”

Inside the baseline…

Nick Kyrgios’ return raises an age-old question in tennis: how much of the game is physical versus mental? While his injuries have undoubtedly been a hurdle, his ability to regain focus, discipline, and consistency could be his biggest challenge yet. Kyrgios has always walked the line between brilliance and self-destruction, and this comeback will be no different. He has always desired to be controversial, but we will see If he can channel his fiery personality into sustained effort on the court. He has the ability to not only inspire fans but also reshape the narrative of his career. For now, though, Kyrgios remains a player of overwhelming potential teetering on the edge of redemption or another missed opportunity.

