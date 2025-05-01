New faces, familiar rivalries: Madrid Open semifinals set

Swiatek and Gauff renew their rivalry; Draper and Arnaldi aim for breakthrough victories at the Madrid Open. ​

The 2025 Madrid Open has reached its semifinal stage, mixing rising stars and seasoned competitors. In the women’s draw, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek overcame a challenging start against Madison Keys, recovering from a rare 0-6 first set to win 6-3, 6-2. This victory marks Swiatek’s 20th WTA 1000 semifinal appearance out of 36 tournaments, placing her just behind Serena Williams in efficiency. ​

Swiatek will face Coco Gauff, who secured her first Madrid Open semifinal berth by defeating Mirra Andreeva 7-5, 6-1. Gauff’s performance on clay has been notable, and this match against Swiatek adds another chapter to their growing rivalry. ​

On the men’s side, Jack Draper delivered a commanding 6-2, 6-2 victory over Tommy Paul, marking his first Masters 1000 quarterfinal on clay. Draper will now face Matteo Arnaldi, who has been in impressive form, including a notable win over Novak Djokovic earlier in the tournament. ​

Women’s Singles Semi-Finals at the Madrid Open

Iga Swiatek [2] vs. Coco Gauff [4]

Swiatek advanced after a comeback victory over Madison Keys, winning 0–6, 6–3, 6–2. Gauff secured her spot by defeating Mirra Andreeva 7–5, 6–1

Overall Head-to-Head: Swiatek leads 11–2

Clay Court Meetings: Swiatek leads 6–0

Recent Form: Gauff has won the last two encounters on hard courts, including a victory at the 2023 Cincinnati Open

Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs. Elina Svitolina [17]

Sabalenka reached the semifinals by overcoming Marta Kostyuk in two tie-break sets. Svitolina advanced with a straight-sets win over Moyuka Uchijima. ​

Overall Head-to-Head: Sabalenka leads 2–1

Clay Court Meetings: They have not met on clay prior to this match

Last Meeting: Sabalenka defeated Svitolina 6–4, 6–4 at the 2023 Dubai Championships

Men’s Singles Semi-Finals at the Madrid Open

Jack Draper [6] vs. Matteo Arnaldi

Draper defeated Tommy Paul 6–2, 6–2 to reach the semifinals. Arnaldi advanced after a notable victory over Novak Djokovic earlier in the tournament

Overall Head-to-Head: First meeting

Note: This will be their first encounter on the ATP Tour

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Gabriel Diallo

Musetti progressed following a win against Alex de Miñaur. Diallo, entering the tournament as a lucky loser, made headlines by defeating Grigor Dimitrov to secure his semifinal spot

Overall Head-to-Head: First meeting

Note: This will be their first match against each other on the professional circuit

Inside the Baseline…

The 2025 Madrid Open semifinals highlight the dynamic nature of tennis, where emerging talents like Draper and Arnaldi challenge established players, and rivalries like Swiatek vs. Gauff continue to captivate fans. These matchups not only promise thrilling tennis but also signify a potential shift in the sport’s landscape, with new champions given the opportunity to make their mark.

