Jeff Blackburn appointed Chairman and CEO of Tennis Channel

Former Amazon executive Jeff Blackburn brings streaming expertise to lead Tennis Channel’s global expansion.

Sinclair Inc. has announced the appointment of Jeff Blackburn as the new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tennis Channel. Blackburn, a veteran media and technology executive, previously served as Senior Vice President of Global Media and Entertainment at Amazon, where he helped launch and expand services like Prime Video, Amazon Studios, and Amazon Music. His leadership will focus on accelerating Tennis Channel’s growth across digital, streaming, and international platforms.

During his 24-year tenure at Amazon, Blackburn played a pivotal role in the company’s foray push into sports broadcasting, including the launch of “Thursday Night Football” on Prime Video, which garnered a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Interactive Broadcast. He also oversaw Amazon’s acquisition and integration of MGM, leading to the creation of Amazon MGM Studios. ​

Blackburn expressed enthusiasm about his new role, stating, “Tennis Channel is a sports treasure. It’s beloved by fans of the game, allowing for large growth opportunities ahead in streaming as well as new initiatives like Pickleball. Since childhood I’ve been intensely passionate about tennis, so I’m thrilled to take on the role and join this outstanding team.” ​

He will be relocating from Seattle to Santa Monica, California, to work out of the Tennis Channel offices and will report directly to Sinclair President and CEO Chris Ripley. Blackburn’s appointment follows the departure of former CEO Ken Solomon last year.

Inside the Baseline…

Jeff Blackburn’s appointment signals a strategic move by Sinclair to increase Tennis Channel’s presence in the digital and global arenas. His extensive experience in streaming and media at Amazon positions him well to navigate the evolving landscape of sports broadcasting. Fans can anticipate innovative approaches to content delivery and expanded access to tennis programming worldwide. He will be a valuable addition.

