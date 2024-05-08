Naomi Osaka praises Andy Murray for inspiring ‘every kid worldwide’

Naomi Osaka has hailed the importance of Andy Murray’s legacy, claiming that the Brit has inspired ‘every tennis kid worldwide’.

It was announced on Wednesday that Murray would be making the latest of his many comebacks to the tennis tour later this month at the Geneva Open.

When asked about the impact of the Murray’s career, Osaka had nothing but kind words, expressing admiration for what he has done for the sport.

“I think as a kid watching him on TV playing these amazing battles, he’s affected every tennis kid worldwide,” Osaka said after her first round win at the Italian Open.

The Japanese star is making her own comeback to the WTA Tour in 2024 after giving birth to her daughter, Shai, last year.

Osaka has had a stop-start return to action but has produced some good performances at various points, most notably her run to quarter-finals of the Qatar Open in February.

She was knocked out in the second round in Madrid, but produced a promising display to beat Clara Burel 7-6 6-1 and advance in Rome.



Speaking after the impressive round one win, Osaka spoke highly of Murray, his storied career, and the mark that the three-time grand slam champion has left on tennis.

“For me, Murray’s such a great guy, such a tough competitor,” the 26-year-old said. “I think it’s really amazing the fact that he loves tennis so much and he keeps coming back.

“He’s had all these injuries. He’s kind of relentless in a way. Just his ability to keep playing matches at a high level. For me, when I think about him, when I think about the legacy that he leaves on tennis, obviously he’s done a lot for British tennis.

“He’s been very vocal [on women’s tennis]. I know all tennis players and all female athletes really appreciate it.”

Osaka faces off against No.19 seed Marta Kostyuk on Thursday with a spot in round three at the Foro Italico at stake.

