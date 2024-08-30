Naomi Osaka: I feel like my heart dies every time I lose

Naomi Osaka has described 2024 as ‘a learning year’, after the four-time Grand Slam champion suffered a second round loss at the US Open.

Osaka was beaten by 2023 Roland Garros finalist Karolina Muchova, 6-3 7-6(5), on Arthur Ashe Stadium last night.

The former World No.1 had chances in the second set, but failed to convert three set points before being broken back to force the decisive tie-break.

After a swift exit from the court, Osaka spoke to press about how tough this defeat was to take, “It’s a little rough because I do take these losses really personally. It’s like a dramatic word, but I feel like my heart dies every time I lose. I’ve been trying to be more mature and learn and talk more about them.”

In the first round Osaka obtained her first top 10 win over Jelena Ostapenko in four years, but has failed to surpass the second round of the four Grand Slam tournaments this year.

And the World No.88 has reflected on her busy season after coming back from maternity leave, “It’s been a little difficult because obviously I can only gauge how I’m doing by results. Like, I feel faster. I feel better, but I lost in the second round.

“So it’s a little rough. But, also, it’s been fun playing a lot of tournaments. It’s been a commitment for sure, but I’ve been able to go to different cities that I’ve never been to.”

She added, “This year for me has been a learning year. I put a lot of energy and effort into all the tournaments that I played. Obviously the US Open is very special to me.”

Muchova now moves onto play Anastasia Potapova in the US Open third round, while it is currently unclear what Osaka’s next tournament is.

Inside the baseline…

It was a tough loss for Naomi Osaka, with that match feeling like it had so much more to give and was deserving of a third set. There have been a few of these sort of defeats for Osaka this year, but it should be encouraging for the four-time major winner that she can keep up level wise, but just needs to work on capitalising in the big moments like she used to. And it is certainly no disgrace to lose to Karolina Muchova, who was a semi-finalist in New York last year and is one of the most gifted players on tour.

