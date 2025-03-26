Miami Open quarterfinals set for battles after tournament’s upsets

Top seeds advance as the tournament enters decisive stages at the Miami Open.

ATP Quarterfinals:

Novak Djokovic vs. Sebastian Korda: Six-time Miami Open champion Novak Djokovic continues his quest for a seventh title, advancing with a straight-sets victory over Lorenzo Musetti. He will face American Sebastian Korda, who has displayed impressive form throughout the tournament.

Taylor Fritz vs. Alex de Minaur: Top American Taylor Fritz has showcased resilience, setting up a quarterfinal clash with Australia’s Alex de Minaur. Both players have demonstrated exceptional athleticism and tactical prowess en route to the last eight. ​

Francisco Cerúndolo vs. Grigor Dimitrov: Argentina’s Francisco Cerúndolo caused an upset by defeating Casper Ruud, securing his spot in the quarterfinals. He will meet Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov, who overcame Brandon Nakashima in straight sets.

Matteo Berrettini vs. Alexander Zverev: Italy’s Matteo Berrettini edged out Alex de Minaur in a rollercoaster match to book his place in the quarterfinals. He will face Germany’s Alexander Zverev, who has been in formidable form throughout the tournament.

WTA Quarterfinals:

Jessica Pegula vs. Emma Raducanu: American No.1 Jessica Pegula remains the last home hope in the women’s draw, advancing to face Britain’s Emma Raducanu. Raducanu’s dominant performance over Amanda Anisimova secured her spot in her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal, marking a significant milestone since her 2021 US Open triumph.

Iga Świątek vs. Alexandra Eala: Former champion Iga Świątek continues her impressive run, setting up a quarterfinal against rising star Alexandra Eala. Eala advanced following Paula Badosa’s withdrawal due to ongoing back issues, underscoring the physical demands of the tour.

Inside the Baseline…

The Miami Open quarterfinals showcase the perfect blend of resilience and fresh talent, reminding us that tennis is as much about mental fortitude as physical ability. With so many close calls and high-stakes moments, it’s always fascinating to watch how players adapt to the pressure, and this stage of the tournament offers a narrative of who can rise above. The intense competition pushes everyone to their limits, revealing not only their skills but also their character, and that’s what makes the journey through each match so captivating.

