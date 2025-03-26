Alize Cornet announces return to professional tennis

Former World No. 11 Alize Cornet set to make comeback after brief retirement.

French tennis player Alizé Cornet, who retired from professional tennis following the 2024 French Open, has announced her return to the sport. While the specific reasons for her retirement were not publicly detailed, she has now decided to return to the sport. Cornet, 35, has accepted a wild card entry into the upcoming WTA 250 tournament in Rouen, France, scheduled for April 14-20. ​

Cornet concluded her initial retirement with an on-court ceremony at Roland Garros after a first-round loss to Qinwen Zheng. Her career highlights include a career-high ranking of World No. 11, six WTA singles titles, and a record 69 consecutive Grand Slam main draw appearances. ​

Notably, Cornet has achieved 25 victories over top 10 players, including three wins against Serena Williams. Her most recent tour-level victory was in February 2023 at Cluj-Napoca.

On Instagram she posted, “After 8 weeks of intense training (and 10 months of retirement), here I am soon back on the courts!” Cornet wrote. “Even if it’s only for a couple of tournaments, the desire to play and the excitement of the competition are beautiful and very much there. I’ve worked very hard to put all the odds on my side but I’ve had a great pleasure doing it. For the love of tennis, for the desire of this last thrill that I hope to share with you.”

Cornet’s return adds depth to the women’s tour, and her experience and resilience are anticipated to make her a formidable competitor in the upcoming tournaments.

Cornet’s return is a reminder that the pull of competition, the rhythm of life on tour, and the identity forged through years on the court never fully fade. Stepping away offers clarity, but it also leaves a void that only the game can fill. There’s something compelling about an athlete choosing to come back, not for ranking points or accolades, but for the love of the battle itself. Whether success follows or not, the decision to return speaks louder than any result.

