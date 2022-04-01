Daniil Medvedev backed for ‘rapid return’ to World number one according to top analyst

Tim Henman predicts that Daniil Medvedev will retain the World number one position “pretty rapidly,” especially with Novak Djokovic playing a “curtailed season.”

At this week’s Miami Open, US Open winner Daniil Medvedev narrowly missed out on reclaiming the World number one title from 20-time Grand Slam legend Novak Djokovic after losing in the quarter-finals to World number ten Hubert Hurkacz.

Medvedev had to reach the semi-finals to retake the prestigious position, but Hurkacz proved to tough an opponent as Medvedev was also impacted by the weather conditions. The Pole beat the Russian 7-6 (9-7), 6-3.

The Russian number one knocked Djokovic off his perch atop the ATP rankings by reaching the semi-finals of the Mexican Open whilst the Serbian great was ejected from the Dubai Championships by Czechian qualifier Jiri Vesely at the quarter-final stage.

However, Medvedev then lost his new-found title at the Indian Wells Masters the following week when he lost to French veteran Gael Monfils in the third round.

Speaking on Amazon Prime, former British number one Tim Henman said “if Medvedev hadn’t already been [World] number one, then it’s a big issue, but the fact he’s already been there – and yes, he’d rather be one than two – means I don’t think it’s such a big issue for Medvedev.

“If you look at the rankings points coming up, because he played so poorly on clay last year, I think he will get back to one pretty rapidly, especially if Djokovic is only playing a curtailed schedule.

“It’s very hot and humid out here. The nature of the match meant it was Medvedev having to work harder on his serve and from the back of the court. After just over two hours he was certainly feeling the pain out there.

“All credit to Hurkacz for playing so well and making Medvedev work, that’s one of the reasons he came out on top.”

In his post-match press conference, Medvedev did attribute his loss to feelings of dizziness and fatigue.

Similarly, former World number five Daniela Hantuchova said “we saw Daniil struggling here big time last year as well.

“Some players deal with humidity with more difficulty than others. It’s not comfortable out there. It’s not easy and it’s been a long hard-court season already.

“This pace of court forces Daniil to be more aggressive. He can’t absorb the opponents power as much. That takes extra effort as well.”

