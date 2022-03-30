Matteo Berrettini undergoes ‘minor’ surgery on hand to put clay season in doubt

Former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini is a major doubt for clay season after he underwent surgery on his racket hand.

The world number six has had a mixed start to 2022, reaching the Australian Open semi-finals before being well-beaten by Rafael Nadal.

Since then he has struggled to make much of an impact, with the quarter-finals in Rio his next best performance.

He played Indian Wells but then pulled out of Miami, with a hand injury apparently the cause.

“My team and I have been speaking to medical experts since my withdrawal from Miami with a right hand injury,” Matteo Berrettini said on Instagram alongside a picture of him in hospital.

“Following multiple scans and assessments we decided a minor operation was the best solution to ensure a full and quick recovery.

“Earlier today I had the operation and I’m happy to report it went extremely well.

“My doctor and team are already discussing plans for me to get back on court.

“I will provide an update as soon as this plan is finalised. Thanks very much as always for all the support.”

Berrettini has not put a timeline on his return to the ATP Tour but with clay season to get underway after Miami, it seems he will miss at least a good chunk of it.

