​Madrid Open play is haulted due to national power outage

A sweeping blackout across Spain and Portugal forces suspension of matches at the Mutua Madrid Open, leaving players and fans in the dark.​

On Monday, April 28, 2025, a massive power outage across Spain and Portugal brought the Mutua Madrid Open to an unexpected standstill. The blackout struck at approximately 12:34 p.m. local time, disabling electronic systems essential for match play, including line-calling technology, scoreboards, and stadium lighting. The sudden loss of power forced the suspension of all matches, leaving players and spectators in uncertainty. ​

Among the matches affected was the Round of 32 clash between Britain’s Jacob Fearnley and Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov. Fearnley had just saved a match point and was preparing to serve at 6-4, 5-4 when the outage occurred. Other interrupted matches included Damir Dzumhur vs. Matteo Arnaldi and a men’s doubles match featuring Evan King and Christian Harrison. While some matches briefly continued with manual line calls, the majority were suspended due to safety and fairness concerns. ​

The outage extended beyond the tennis courts, impacting public transportation, communication systems, and financial services across the Iberian Peninsula. Spectators at the Caja Magica resorted to using phone flashlights, and transactions shifted to cash-only due to electronic payment failures. Tournament organizers activated emergency protocols, advising players to remain on-site and rescheduling 31 matches for the following day. ​

Power was gradually restored in Madrid by the evening, allowing the tournament to plan for a return to normalcy on Tuesday. Top seeds, including Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Alexander Zverev, are expected to resume play as scheduled. The cause of the outage remains under investigation, with authorities examining potential failures in the connection with France and atmospheric conditions as other contributing factors. ​

The unexpected blackout at the Madrid Open serves as a blatant reminder of how much we are reliant on technology. While advancements like electronic line-calling enhance the sport, they also introduce new points of failure. This incident shows the need for backup plans to ensure the continuity of play and the safety of all involved when unexpected disruptions like this occur.

