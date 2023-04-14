Lorenzo Musetti ‘struggling not to cry’ after stunning Novak Djokovic

An emotional Lorenzo Musetti admitted he was close to tears after stunning world number one Novak Djokovic at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The last-16 match appeared to be slipping away from Musetti, but an unusually poor serving display from Djokovic opened the door for the Italian and he took full advantage to claim a 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 win.

In total, Musetti broke Djokovic eight times during the near-three-hour match, and he was justifiably emotional after such an achievement.

“I am struggling not to cry,” Lorenzo Musetti said after the game. “It is an emotional win because it was a really long match.

“Three-hour match and suspended by rain. It was not easy conditions because it was a little bit windy and cold. Not like we used to play in the recent days.

“I am really proud of myself and I can see on the screen. I am struggling not to cry because it is a dream for me.”

Musetti’s win was even more impressive for the fact he had to do it from behind. Djokovic is one of the most ruthlessly efficient front-runners in the history of tennis, and the match looked all but over when he was a set and a break up.

However, from 2-4 down in the second, Musetti found another level before somehow managing to claim the biggest win of his career so far.

“I couldn’t find the right balance on [serve]. Particularly with the toss. I think we were returning better than serving,” Musetti said.

“The rallies at the end were really intense and really long and it was a tough battle. Even for the physical and mental part. Beating Novak is something remarkable for me.”

Musetti will now face compatriot Jannik Sinner, who has been one of the form players in the world over the last couple of months. Musetti, though, is excited for the challenge.

“I am just going to enjoy this win for at least half an hour and then I will rest, recover and be ready for the next battle with a friend and fellow Italian,” he said.

