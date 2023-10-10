Keith Prowse and the reinvention of tennis VIP hospitality experiences

Tennis fans may once have looked upon hospitality as just for the wealthy & suited but innovation, introduced by market leaders Keith Prowse, has opened up the category to be more accessible, matching a range of individual budgets and needs.

According to experience experts Keith Prowse, what they offer is all about ‘creating a truly memorable day out’. First appointed as the official provider for hospitality at Wimbledon over 40 years ago to help businesses spend time with colleagues, clients, and potential partners in a face-to-face environment, the Keith Prowse range of choices have evolved widely by encouraging individuals, friends & families to plump for a full dining with premium ticket experience that are always official.

Fast forward to the present day and hospitality has come a long way with the introduction of the Treehouse to the portfolio of options for guests at Wimbledon. This industry leading ‘premium-informal experience, which is without doubt here to stay, offers a blend which is without doubt here to stay, offering a blend of a casual environment, relaxed atmosphere and outstanding food, design and service.

Guests mingle in a playful, relaxed setting enjoying the immersive experience of an open space. The Treehouse is undoubtedly a foodies’ wonderland, featuring roaming small plates by 2 Michelin Star Chef Tom Sellers, ably supported by a full cast of innovative cocktails.

The Keith Prowse journey isn’t just about Wimbledon. Not wanting to rest on their laurels after being appointed as Wimbledon’s Official Hospitality Partner in 2019, the company were chosen by the LTA to be the official hospitality provider for the Queen’s Club Championships, now known as the cinch Championships, and also Rothesay International Eastbourne.

Guests at London’s iconic Queen’s Club can enjoy hospitality within the clubhouse itself, boasting class, tradition and elegance from formal sit down lunch to watching tennis on the Royal Balcony or enjoy innovative and award-winning experiences in the stunning South Pavilion that include experiences with features such as the terrace just metres from the practice courts, to 5 course tasting menus.

After adding Eastbourne to its portfolio of events just two years ago and becoming the sole hospitality provider at the combined ATP/WTA event in 2023, Keith Prowse are giving the historic, fan-favourite a new lease of life with brunch buffets to takeaway beverages to sip during play.

So what does this all say about tennis hospitality?

It is evident that Keith Prowse are keen to remain market leaders with innovation at the heart of what they do. Their successful attempts at keeping up with changes in trends shine through their multi award-winning venues and experiences that ensure guests are wanting to return for more.

With a booking for 2024 you’re guaranteed to be treated to an exceptionally well crafted experience combined with modern, fine dining, stellar reserved seats and an affordable range of options to select from, attractive to businesses, sports fans and families in equal measure.

But don’t hang around as the hugely popular Wimbledon and Queen’s Club Championships experiences are already selling fast – Wimbledon 2024 is amazingly now over 75% sold out – whilst Eastbourne fans can register their interest to be informed as soon as the ‘on sale’ period opens up.

