Juan Martin del Potro reveals that his injury ‘does not allow’ for US Open return

Juan Martin del Potro has ended any hopes of a ‘last hurrah’ at the US Open, with the former champion revealing that his body is not allowing him to make a comeback.

Del Potro last played on the ATP tour at the tournament in Buenos Aires 18 months ago, with the tearful Argentine struggling to compete after battling with an ongoing knee injury.

However, earlier this year the 34-year-old had revealed his intention to return for the ‘special tournament’ that he won back in 2009.

But, after releasing a new statement on social media, Del Potro confirmed that he is not able to play at the US Open and implied that his tennis career has come to an end.

“As you know, my desire to return to a court as special as the US Open made me very excited. I tried by all means to reach term, but my body does not accompany me 100% to be able to feel comfortable and happy to share, once again with you, a unique moment,” said Del Potro.

He continued, “They also know that the pain I feel does not allow me to still focus on a return. I will continue to look for the best alternatives to recover my quality of life. I thank you for the company, the understanding and the messages of encouragement you leave me. I send you a very big hug. I hope to see you soon.”

Juan Martin del Potro Career Achievements

Despite a variety of injuries playing a big part in Del Potro’s career, the man nicknamed ‘The Gentle Giant’ has still achieved a lot:

Career-high ranking: No.3

ATP Titles: 22

Grand Slam titles: 1 (US Open 2009)

Masters 1000 titles: 1 (Indian Wells 2018)

ATP Finals Best Result: Final (2009)

Olympic medals: 2 (London 2012 – Singles Bronze, Rio 2016 – Singles Silver)

Davis Cup titles: 1 (2016)

