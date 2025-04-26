Jon Wertheim returns to Tennis Channel after suspension

Analyst Jon Wertheim resumes duties following apology for on-air comment about Barbora Krejcikova.

Jon Wertheim, a prominent tennis analyst and journalist, has resumed his role at Tennis Channel following a two-month suspension. The suspension stemmed from an incident during the 2024 WTA Finals, where Wertheim made an inappropriate comment about Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova’s appearance, unaware that his microphone was live. The remark, which aired unintentionally, led to immediate backlash and his subsequent removal from the broadcast.

In response to the incident, Tennis Channel issued a statement emphasizing its commitment to maintaining a standard of respect among its employees. The network stated, “Tennis Channel holds its employees to a standard of respectfulness for others at all times, a standard that was not met in this moment.” Wertheim publicly apologized, acknowledging his comments were “deeply regrettable” and not reflective of his professional standards.

This is the full transcript of what Jon Wertheim said; “What do you think I am…erm Barbora Krejcikova? Look at the forehead when Krejicikova and Zheng take the court….8 head.” He has since issued a public apology and has been suspended by the Tennis Channel. pic.twitter.com/hkYRub3Slp — Pavvy G (@pavyg) November 10, 2024

Barbora Krejcikova addressed the situation on social media, expressing disappointment in the unprofessional commentary. She emphasized the need for respect and professionalism in sports media, stating, “this isn’t the first time something like this is happening in the sports world. I’ve often chosen not to speak up, but I believe it’s time to address the need for respect and professionalism in sports media.”​

Wertheim returned to Tennis Channel’s programming on January 6, 2025, participating in coverage of the United Cup. While the network did not provide a detailed explanation for his reinstatement, his return shows a resolution to the situation and a continuation of his contributions to tennis broadcasting. ​​

The incident involving Jon Wertheim serves as an important reminder of the responsibilities that come with public commentary. While the quick action taken by Tennis Channel shows the importance of maintaining professionalism, Wertheim’s public apology and acknowledgment of his misstep prove accountability. However, comments should not be made about a player’s appearance in a Tennis Channel setting, especially because accidents like this could happen.

