Jessica Pegula joins list of uncertainties as French Open looms

Jessica Pegula has become the latest player to cast doubt on their French Open participation with a ‘quick update’ that sees her out of the Italian Open this week.

The world No.5 confirmed on Monday that she will not partake in the WTA1000 event in Rome this week and also questioned if she will be ready to return in time for Roland Garros.

“Hi guys – a quick update,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “Will miss Rome and probably RG [Roland Garros]. I actually feel really good but have to work back into training at a snail’s pace.”

Looks like Jessica Pegula might miss RG as well as Rome. pic.twitter.com/DmIdNwsjTV — TennisNow (@Tennis_Now) May 6, 2024

Pegula has had an injury-stricken start to her 2024 campaign, having competed in just five tour-level events – her last coming in early April where she made strong run to the semi-final in Charleston.

The American withdrew from the Stuttgart Open and Madrid Open last month, and added the Italian Open to that list on Monday.

What’s next for Jessica Pegula?

The 30-year-old split with long time coach David Witt at the start of the year, but that doesn’t seem to be having too much of an effect on her performances.

Pegula has made solid progress with impressive runs to the semi-finals in San Diego and Charleston and to the quarter-final at the Miami Open.

`it has been injuries that have plagued her season, and she now faces a race against the clock to be fit in time for the French Open, which begins later this month.

The former world No.3 reached the quarter-final in Paris in 2022 and was defeated in the third round last time out, so does not have significant ranking points to defend.

But if she continues to miss out on these big events, her ranking will most certainly take a hit.

