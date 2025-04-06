Jenson Brooksby upsets Tommy Paul in Houston

Jenson Brooksby, current ATP no. 504, shocks top seed Tommy Paul in a dramatic semifinal at the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship, continuing his return to the ATP Tour.

Jenson Brooksby delivered a strong performance at the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship in Houston, defeating top seed Tommy Paul 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-6(6) in a rain-delayed semifinal that lasted over seven hours. Brooksby saved a match point for the third time this tournament. This victory marks a significant milestone in Brooksby’s comeback after being sidelined for nearly two years due to wrist surgeries and an 18-month suspension for missing three anti-doping tests, which was later reduced to 13 months upon appeal.

In recent months, Brooksby has also opened up about living with autism spectrum disorder, a diagnosis he received as a child. He described how autism has shaped his life and career, both as a challenge and a strength. Brooksby shared that he underwent intensive therapy as a child to develop communication skills and now views his condition as an asset that helps him focus deeply on specific tasks, particularly under pressure. His openness about autism has resonated with fans and added another layer to his journey back to professional tennis.

Brooksby’s run in Houston is his best result since returning to the tour earlier this year. His career high ranking was ATP no. 33. After qualifying for the main draw, he defeated higher-ranked opponents like Alejandro Tabilo and Aleksandar Kovacevic before taking down Paul, who was ranked No. 13 in the world. Brooksby will now face Frances Tiafoe in an all-American final, aiming to cap off his inspiring week with his first ATP title since his return.

Inside the Baseline…

Brooksby’s story is a testament to perseverance and self-belief. His ability to overcome physical setbacks, personal challenges, and external doubts is a powerful reminder of the resilience required to succeed at the highest level of sport. His journey inspires not just tennis fans but anyone wanting to turn adversity into success.

