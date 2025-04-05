Jessica Pegula survives in Charleston, Pareja stuns in Colsanitas

Top seed Jessica Pegula stages a dramatic comeback while Colombian qualifier Jessica Pareja continues her surprise run at the Credit One Charleston Open.

Jessica Pegula survived a ferocious start from defending champion Danielle Collins, rallying from 1-6, 0-2 down to win 1-6, 6-3, 6-0 in the Charleston Open quarterfinals. Collins dominated early with 12 winners in the first set, but Pegula adjusted by mixing slices and drop shots, capitalizing on Collins’ 46 unforced errors in the final two sets. The victory extends Pegula’s perfect 6-0 record against Collins and marks her third straight Charleston semifinal appearance.

Julieta Pareja, a 16-year-old American tennis player of Colombian descent, has been making headlines at the Copa Colsanitas in Bogota, Colombia. She qualified for her first WTA main draw and reached the semifinals, becoming the youngest WTA quarterfinalist since 2021. Pareja’s journey began with wins over María José Sánchez Uribe and Patricia Maria Țig, followed by a victory over Leolia Jeanjean. Her success marks a significant milestone in her career, showing her potential on the clay courts.

Pegula will face No. 9 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals after the Russian overpowered an injured Zheng Qinwen 6-1, 6-4. Alexandrova’s flat groundstrokes and precise serving make her a dangerous opponent on clay, though Pegula leads their head-to-head 3-1. Pareja will now face Katarzyna Kawa in the semi-final.

The contrasting stories of Pegula and Pareja show the excitement and unpredictability of women’s tennis. Pegula’s seasoned approach and Pareja’s fearless youthfulness both captivate audiences, reminding fans that the sport thrives on a blend of experience and emerging talent. It is exciting to see both stories unfold.

