Jasmine Paolini matches Serena Williams feat with ‘dream’ Wimbledon final run

Jasmine Paolini has become the first woman to reach both the Roland Garros and Wimbledon final in the same year since Serena Williams, with the Italian describing it as ‘a dream’.

Paolini fought back to beat Donna Vekic, 2-6 6-4 7-6(8), in the longest ever women’s Wimbledon semi-final lasting two hours and 51 minutes on Centre Court.

Speaking on court after the match, Paolini suggested that she had always dreamt of this moment as a child, “I am so happy with the win, this match I will remember forever. There is no place better than here to fight for every point, it is a joy to play in front of you [Centre Court spectators].

“I have been trying to focus on what I have to do on court, enjoying what I am doing, as I love playing tennis. It is a dream. I was watching finals at Wimbledon as a kid, so I am enjoying and just living in the present. The last months have been crazy for me.”

It has been a breakthrough season for 28-year-old Paolini, who had not surpassed the second round of a Grand Slam before 2024.

This year Paolini has claimed her first WTA 1000 title in Dubai, as well as reaching both the Roland Garros and Wimbledon finals, enabling the Italian to become a top five player for the first time when the rankings are updated on Monday.

Absolutely fantastic!!! I’m so happy with this win. I will remember this match forever! It was a roller coaster. Thank you for cheering for me!! ????????????@Wimbledon ????: ITF pic.twitter.com/bDLG59MMA3 — Jasmine Paolini (@JasminePaolini) July 11, 2024

Paolini is actually the first woman to reach both the Roland Garros and Wimbledon finals back-to-back since Serena Williams in 2016, with the current world No.7 revealing that she is even surprising herself.

”Two Grand Slam finals in a row was crazy to believe, I think, no?” expressed Paolini when speaking to press. “I’m also surprising how at the moment, until now in this moment, I’m living this.”

She continued, “I feel also relaxed. I’m the same person. I’m doing the same things. I don’t know. I’m surprised a little bit how I’m managing this. I don’t want to say more because maybe Saturday I’m going to be shaking. I’m surprising by myself to live this with really relaxing mood, you know?”

5 – 5 players have made the Women’s Singles finals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon the same year since 1999: Steffi Graf (1999)

Serena Williams (2002, 2015, 2016)

Venus Williams (2002)

Justine Henin (2006)

Jasmine Paolini (2024) ???? Top.#Wimbledon | @wimbledon @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/N6LIc6SBrI — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 11, 2024

In the Roland Garros final Paolini was beaten convincingly by Iga Swiatek, but will look to go one better on Saturday when she takes on Barbora Krejcikova for the prestigious Wimbledon title.

Inside the baseline…

Jasmine Paolini has been an absolute revelation this season, having just elevated her ceiling time and time again. The semi-final with Donna Vekic was an unbelievable match, with both players putting absolutely everything in until the final point. Before 2024 Paolini had not won a single grass court match on tour, and now she is one victory away from the Wimbledon title – unbelievable!

READ NEXT: Novak Djokovic ranks knee surgery comeback ‘right at the top’ of career achievements

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner