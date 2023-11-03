Jannik Sinner withdraws from Paris Masters after ‘less than 12 hours rest’

Jannik Sinner has officially pulled out from his third round match at the Paris Masters, after completing his previous round in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Sinner had fought back to beat Mackenzie McDonald, 6(6)-7 7-5 6-1, with the match finishing at 2:37am in the French capital.

Sinner’s Late Late Show 📺@janniksin defeats McDonald 6-7 7-5 6-1 to earn a first ever victory at the #RolexParisMasters 💪 pic.twitter.com/sYcyjMRTLu — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 2, 2023

This extended the Italian’s winning run to six matches, after he won the Vienna Open title last week, however Sinner did hint that he might not be taking to the court for his next match against 13th seed Alex de Minaur after saying, “Let’s see how I wake up tomorrow.”

And it seems as though the world No.4 did not wake up how he would have liked, with Sinner releasing a statement on social media confirming his withdrawal from the final Masters 1000 event of the year.

“I’m sorry to announce that I’m pulling out of the match today in Bercy,” revealed Sinner. “I finished the match [against McDonald] when it was almost 3am and didn’t get to bed until a few hours later. I had less than 12 hours to rest and prepare for the next match.

“I have to take the right decision for my health and my body. The weeks coming up are very important, with the ATP Finals at home and the Davis Cup, so now I will focus on preparing for these important events. See you in Turin! Come on!”

Devo prendere la decisione giusta per la mia salute e il mio corpo. Le settimane a venire con le ATP Finals in casa e la Coppa Davis saranno importantissime, ora mi concentro sulla preparazione di questi importanti eventi. Ci vediamo a Torino! Forza! — Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) November 2, 2023

The scheduling that enabled Sinner’s second round match to begin at 12:30am in Paris had garnered a lot of attention, with fellow top 10 player Casper Ruud labelling it ‘a joke’, as well as Stan Wawrinka and John Millman also showing their disapproval towards the ATP’s decision.

Sinner’s withdrawal means that De Minaur moves onto the quarter-finals in Paris, as he turns his attention to a debut appearance at the ATP Finals in under two weeks time.

Inside the baseline…

This withdrawal will not have come as a surprise to many, with the scheduling putting Sinner in a very difficult position. However, it does mean that the Italian will go into the year-end finals on a winning run and full of confidence as the home favourite for the tournament in Turin.

READ NEXT – Novak Djokovic: Top 5 most impressive statistics and achievements

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner