Jannik Sinner vows to maintain ‘intensity’ after ATP Finals win

Jannik Sinner hopes he can maintain his intensity after he made a dominant start to the ATP Finals in Turin.

Sinner made easy work of dismissing Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 in the first match of the tournament, although in truth the Greek put up very little resistance.

Still, the Italian can only beat what is in front of him, and he did that with consummate aplomb and efficiency.

“I’m very excited to finally step on court, opening the Finals here is really, really special,” Sinner said after the match.

“And playing against Stefanos obviously, I knew already before that it’s going to be very, very tough.

READ NEXT: Jannik Sinner hopes Turin crowd help him join exclusive ATP Finals list

“But I think I handle the situation very well, I tried to stay pretty aggressive – which I’ve done – and obviously very happy about my performance. [I’m] happy to start off with a win and hopefully I can keep this kind of level and intensity.”

Sinner has previously spoken about how he hopes that playing in front of his home crowd can help him win what would be the biggest title of his career so far.

However, only seven players have previously won the ATP Finals in their own country, which which suggests it is rarely as simple as that.

Sinner, though, was keen to thanks the crowd for helping him get off to a winning start.

“Yeah for sure, it’s a very different week and special week,” he said when asked if the crowd was a positive influence for him during the match.

“We play also with roof closed and indoors so it’s even more noisy and obviously a huge, huge thanks for the crowd.

“It’s such an incredible feeling, especially when you are standing there in the tunnel and coming out. It’s not something you have every day.

“So, I try to be really, really happy on the court but also very concentrated like today and focused.”

READ NEXT: Stefanos Tsitsipas told he has ‘gone backwards’ by top analyst

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner