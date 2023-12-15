Jannik Sinner voted ‘Most Improved Player of the Year’

Jannik Sinner has continued his successful sweep of the year-end ATP Awards, winning the Most Improved Player after being announced as Fans’ Favourite earlier in the week.

Sinner began the year ranked No.15, but after enjoying the best season of his career has moved up to world No.4.

His season has consisted of winning four titles, including a maiden Masters 1000 crown in Toronto, as well as reaching the final of the ATP Finals and leading Italy to their first Davis Cup title in 47 years.

The Italian was nominated for this award alongside Ben Shelton, Matteo Arnaldi and Christopher Eubanks, but Sinner received the most votes from his peers to take home the honour.

It's official! @janniksin is the 2023 Most Improved Player of the Year in the #ATPAwards 🥳 Read more 👇 — ATP Tour (@atptour) December 14, 2023

Sinner had won one ATP award in previous years, being voted the Newcomer of the Year back in 2019, but has already won two this year and is also nominated for the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award that is yet to be announced.

Not only has Sinner been rewarded for his successful season, but also his coaching team of Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi were given the award for Coach of the Year.

Inside the baseline…

Sinner is clearly a very popular figure amongst both the fans and his fellow players, after being voted for two different types of awards. He will face tough competition for the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award, with Carlos Alcaraz, Grigor Dimitrov and Hubert Hurkacz the other nominees.

READ NEXT: Novak Djokovic claims ‘making history is not enough’ after Goran Ivanisevic snub

Jannik Sinner and other Most Improved Player Winners

The Most Improved Player of the Year Award began back in 1978, and has been given to the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Pete Sampras and many other legends over the years.

Here are the past 10 winners of the award:

Year Most Improved Player of the Year 2014 Roberto Bautista Agut 2015 Hyeon Chung 2016 Lucas Pouille 2017 Denis Shapovalov 2018 Stefanos Tsitsipas 2019 Matteo Berrettini 2020 Andrey Rublev 2021 Aslan Karatsev 2022 Carlos Alcaraz 2023 Jannik Sinner

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner