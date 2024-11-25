Jannik Sinner reveals why Davis Cup title defence ‘means so much’

Jannik Sinner has helped Italy defend the Davis Cup title for the first time, capping off an ‘amazing year’ for the 23-year-old.

Sinner went into his rubber against Tallon Griekspoor knowing that a win would seal victory for Italy over the Netherlands in Malaga, after Matteo Berrettini claimed the opening rubber against Botic van de Zandschulp.

As has been the case throughout 2024, Sinner did just that by beating Griekspoor, 7-6(2) 6-2, to seal back-to-back Davis Cup titles for his nation.

Italy are the first nation to retain the Davis Cup title since Czechia in 2013, with Sinner speaking after the match about what it means to him and the rest of the team.

“It’s a very important competition for the whole of Italy,” said the World No.1. “You have different pressure and different weight of having Italy on your shoulders. But I think we all handled it really, really well. If it wouldn’t be important, I wouldn’t be here.

“For me it means so much to me because last year Matteo [Berrettini] was not here as a player but he supported us which gave us a lot of strength and this year [it’s great] sharing this moment especially with this group.”

The two-time Grand Slam champion added, “It has been an amazing year. I’m very proud of the whole team. There is a lot of work behind it and I’m very happy to hold this trophy again. It was a very difficult day today, because anything can happen.”

Sinner will now get to enjoy the off-season before returning in January as the the World No.1 and defending Australian Open champion.

3 – Italy are the third Nation to win both Davis and Fed/BJK Cup the same season in the last 30 years after Czech Republic (2012) and Russia (2021). Hegemony.#DavisCup | @DavisCup @federtennis pic.twitter.com/5pF7MgEx2G — OptaAce (@OptaAce) November 24, 2024

Inside the baseline…

What an incredible season it has been for Jannik Sinner, who has produced one of the all-time great years with just six losses in 2024! It has been a fantastic year for Italian tennis in general, having also had Jasmine Paolini reaching both the Roland Garros and Wimbledon singles finals, and winning the Billie Jean King Cup last week. For Sinner there is still the very apparent doping appeal hanging over him, with an outcome expected at some point next year, but how he has had all of that to deal with and still produced this season is nothing short of remarkable.

Jannik Sinner in 2024

After beating Tallon Griekspoor yesterday, Jannik Sinner joined Roger Federer as the only players in the Open Era to go a whole season without losing a single match in straight sets.

And we have looked back at some of the Italian’s other achievements from 2024:

World Ranking: No.1 (24 weeks*)

Win-loss Record: 73-6 (92.4%)

Individual Titles: 8 (Australian Open, Rotterdam Open, Miami Open, Halle Open, Cincinnati Open, US Open, Shanghai Masters and ATP Finals)

Team Titles: 1 (Davis Cup)

*Current No.1

READ NEXT: Novak Djokovic announces Andy Murray as his new coach

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner