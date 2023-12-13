Jannik Sinner joins Nadal and Federer after being named ‘ATP Fans’ Favourite’

Jannik Sinner has been voted the ATP Fans’ Favourite in 2023, following in the footsteps of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal after the Italian’s best season to date.

Sinner has reached a career-high ranking of No.4 this year, after winning four ATP Titles including his first Masters 1000 crown in Toronto.

As well as this, the 22-year-old also lead his nation to their first Davis Cup title in 47 years and reached the final of the ATP Finals in Turin, becoming the only player to beat world No.1 Novak Djokovic twice in 2023.

What a season! Some amazing accomplishments that I will remember forever. Thank you to my team for everything 🙏🏼 Already looking forward to 2024 💪🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/ttx5ITSrYr — Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) December 1, 2023

The award for ATP Fan Favourite contains the top 100 singles players and top 25 doubles teams from the season, with the singles award being dominated by the aforementioned Federer for almost 20 years.

Federer won the award from 2003 until 2021, before falling out of the top 100 in 2022, when Nadal won the award for the first time in his career.

However, with the Spaniard having a season disrupted by injury this year, it meant that there was a guaranteed to be a new winner with Sinner coming out on top.

It may not be the only ATP award that Sinner wins this year, with the Italian also nominated for ‘Most Improved Player of the Year’ and the ‘Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award’, as well as his coaches Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi up for the ‘Coach of the Year’ award.

It has been an unforgettable year for @janniksin, who is taking home the Fans’ Favourite Award! 👏 #ATPAwards Read more 👇 — ATP Tour (@atptour) December 12, 2023

The announcement of Sinner winning the singles award follows the Russian duo of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev being voted the Fans’ Favourite doubles team.

Inside the baseline…

Jannik Sinner has always been a popular figure on the ATP Tour due to his seemingly well-natured behaviour and does actually have a fan club in the form of the ‘Carota Boys’. However, it may come as a surprise to some that Sinner received the most votes, with Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic arguably having bigger fan bases and being more well known on a global scale.

Jannik Sinner and other ATP Fans’ Favourite Singles Winners

The singles ATP Fans’ Favourite singles award began in 2000, with Sinner being only the fifth different winner in 24 years:

Year Player 2000 Gustavo Kuerten 2001 Marat Safin 2002 Marat Safin (2) 2003 Roger Federer 2004 Roger Federer (2) 2005 Roger Federer (3) 2006 Roger Federer (4) 2007 Roger Federer (5) 2008 Roger Federer (6) 2009 Roger Federer (7) 2010 Roger Federer (8) 2011 Roger Federer (9) 2012 Roger Federer (10) 2013 Roger Federer (11) 2014 Roger Federer (12) 2015 Roger Federer (13) 2016 Roger Federer (14) 2017 Roger Federer (15) 2018 Roger Federer (16) 2019 Roger Federer (17) 2020 Roger Federer (18) 2021 Roger Federer (19) 2022 Rafael Nadal 2023 Jannik Sinner

