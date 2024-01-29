Jannik Sinner joins elite company, Medvedev misery and other fun 2024 Australian Open stats

The 2024 Australian Open felt like a bit of a watershed moment for men’s tennis, with Jannik Sinner firmly establishing himself as an elite player.

Rafael Nadal’s return never happened, and Novak Djokovic looked almost human too. It was refreshing to see in many ways. Well, depending on who you support at least.

The final didn’t disappoint at all either, with five brilliant sets of tennis being produced by two players who are helping lead the way in the new ATP order.

So, let’s enjoy six fun facts to emerge from a brilliant 2024 Australian Open final.

Marathon man Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev was on court for 24 hours in total at the Australian Open, itself a record and absolutely remarkable.

You may not realise how completely historic that is, though.

In fact, Medvedev is the first ever Grand Slam finalist in the Open Era to have endured four five-set matches at a single event. No wonder he lagged a little physically towards the end!

A year of five-setters

While we are talking about five-set matches, though, it’s worth noting that the 2024 Australian Open equalled the all-time record.

The final was the 35th match to go the full distance in the men’s draw and no Grand Slam event has ever produced more.

It doesn’t set a new record, though. It merely ties the 1983 US Open.

Jannik Sinner won it the hard way

Although Grand Slam titles are the hardest to win, you can still get relatively fortunate in the draw.

In the past we have seen players make it all the way to the final without ever having to play a top 10 player. It’s rare, but it happens.

That certainly wasn’t the case for Sinner, though. In Andrey Rublev, Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev, he had to beat three top five players in consecutive rounds to win the title.

In achieving it, he joined some very elite company. Indeed, only Roger Federer (2007 US Open) and Novak Djokovic (2012 Australian Open) have done it before.

Sinner not waiting around

Due to the dominance of the Big Three, tennis feels like it has been waiting a long time for some new stars but we are getting them now.

Carlos Alcaraz already has two Grand Slam titles and now Sinner has joined him in getting over that hurdle early in his career.

In fact, he is the third youngest men’s Australian Open ever at Melbourne Park. Only Djokovic (2008) and Jim Courier (1992) were younger when then got their names engraved on the trophy.

Jannik Sinner showing his mettle

It wasn’t just that Sinner won the Australian Open that was so impressive, but how de did it as well.

The youngster was two sets down in the final against Medvedev and being dominated in just about every metric, and many expected the more experienced Russian to ease to victory from there.

Sinner was having none of that, though. He dug in, fought back and won the match. In doing so, he became only the second player under the age of 23 in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam final from two sets down.

The other: Bjorn Borg at Roland Garros in 1974.

Misery for Medvedev

While it was brilliant to see Jannik Sinner win a maiden major, you had to feel some sympathy for Daniil Medvedev too.

He put in an enormous shift on court to reach the final and produced two and a half sets of scintillating tennis in it.

Medvedev also had demons to exorcise from 2022 when he lost the Australian Open final from two sets up against Rafael Nadal.

Sadly, history repeated itself and Medvedev because the first man in history to lose multiple Grand Slam finals from two sets up.

Jannik Sinner consistency

Whenever someone wins a maiden major it’s sometimes quite tempted to dismiss it as a flash in the pan. In fairness, Dominic Thiem has proven relatively recently that it can still happen.

No one will be doing that with Sinner, though. Well, no one who has been paying attention at least.

Following his 2024 Australian Open efforts, he has now won 10 of his last 11 matches against opponents ranked in the top five in the world.

