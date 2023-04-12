Jannik Sinner ‘is ready to win a Grand Slam’ claims his coach

Jannik Sinner has been praised by his coach, Simone Vagnozzi, who has claimed that the Italian is ready to win a major title and can beat anyone on his day.

Sinner has had a strong start to the 2023 season, winning a seventh career title in Montpellier and reaching the semi-final and final of Indian Wells and the Miami Open, respectively.

As a consequence, Sinner has risen back into the top 10 to a new career-high ranking of No.8 and now the 21-year-old’s coach believes he can take it one step further.

“Jannik is ready to win a Grand Slam,” said Vagnozzi. “I think he can beat anyone in a single match. In a prestigious best-of-five-set tournament, the difference can be to save more energy during the tournament than their opponents.”

Vagnozzi continued, “Unfortunately he has reached the quarterfinals in every Slam tournament, probably the toughest matches come at the end and therefore you need to have that experience to manage energy in the last rounds.”

“I think he’s ready: the most important thing is that he now has continuity of results at a high level. Also in terms of performance. So, when the opportunity arises, I think he’ll be ready to seize it”

Jannik Sinner at Grand Slam tournaments

As Vagnozzi said, Sinner has reached the quarter-final of every major tournament, with three of them coming in the last year.

Here are Sinner’s main draw statistics for each of the four Grand Slam events:

Australian Open

Win-loss record: 8-4 (67%)

2020 – Lost in the second round to Marton Fucsovics, 4-6 4-6 3-6

2021 – Lost in the first round to Denis Shapovalov (11), 6-3 3-6 2-6 6-4 4-6

2022 – Lost in the quarter-final to Stefanos Tsitsipas (4), 3-6 4-6 2-6

2023 – Lost in the fourth round to Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), 4-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 3-6

Roland Garros

Win-loss record: 10-3 (77%)

2020 – Lost in the quarter-final to Rafael Nadal (2), 6(4)-7 4-6 1-6

2021 – Lost in the fourth round to Rafael Nadal (3), 5-7 3-6 0-6

2022 – Lost in the fourth round to Andrey Rublev (7), 6-1 4-6 0-2 (retired)

Wimbledon

Win-loss record: 4-2 (67%)

2021 – Lost in the first round to Marton Fucsovics, 7-5 3-6 5-7 3-6

2022 – Lost in the quarter-final to Novak Djokovic (1), 7-5 6-2 3-6 2-6 2-6

US Open

Win-loss record: 7-4 (64%)

2019 – Lost in the first round to Stan Wawrinka (23), 3-6 6(4)-7 6-4 3-6

2020 – Lost in the first round to Karen Khachanov (11), 6-3 7-6(7) 2-6 0-6 6(4)-7

2021 – Lost in the fourth round to Alexander Zverev (4), 4-6 4-6 6(7)-7

2022 – Lost in the quarter-final to Carlos Alcaraz (3), 3-6 7-6(7) 7-6(0) 5-7 3-6

Before the next major tournament, Roland Garros, begins at the end of May, Sinner will be hoping to pick up his first ATP Masters 1000 title.

The Italian is currently in Monte Carlo and will play tenth seed Hubert Hurkacz, who he has a losing record against, in the third round.

