Jannik Sinner ‘going to reach No.1 in 2024’ claims Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner has been backed to challenge for the world No.1 ranking next year by rival Carlos Alcaraz, following the Italian’s maiden victory over Novak Djokovic.

Sinner had lost his four previous meetings to the 24-time Grand Slam champion, but came out on top for the first time on Tuesday in-front of an electric home crowd in Turin.

And Alcaraz revealed that he watched and enjoyed the match, “As a huge fan of tennis, it was one of the best matches of the year. It was a high quality of tennis and an unbelievable match. I think everybody enjoyed that match.”

With Sinner and Alcaraz in different round-robin groups at the ATP Finals, the first possible stage they would be able to play each other is in the semi-finals on Saturday, which the Spaniard claims he ‘would love’.

“Honestly, it would be really tough if I face Jannik in Italy,” said Alcaraz. “The crowd is going to be behind him. But who knows? I would love to play that battle against him. Every match that we face each other is an amazing match.”

Alcaraz continued to heap praise onto Sinner, suggesting that a maiden Grand Slam title and the world No.1 ranking could be within his sights next year.

“He is one of the those guys who are able to win a Grand Slam. I think he’s going to reach the No.1 in 2024 or he’s going to give himself the chance to reach the No.1,” claimed the Wimbledon champion.

Although Alcaraz has spoken about a potential meeting with Sinner in Turin, neither player has actually confirmed their qualification to the semi-finals yet, despite the latter winning both of his opening round-robin matches.

However, if Sinner beats Holger Rune and Alcaraz beats Daniil Medvedev, both players will confirm their places in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals for the first time.

Happy with the win today! 😀 More on Friday! 💪🏻🔜⏰ pic.twitter.com/SP5D5Ac48m — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) November 15, 2023

Inside the baseline…

It is probably too early to make predictions for the 2024 season, but Jannik Sinner has to be one of the top contenders for all four majors next year. However, best of five set matches are a completely different preposition and the Italian has lost out in a few of them in recent times. In terms of becoming world No.1, although he beat Djokovic, it is difficult to imagine Sinner dethroning him just yet.

READ MORE – ATP Finals Permutations: Who can still qualify for the semi-finals?

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner