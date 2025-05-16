Jannik Sinner gives his honest verdict on Jasmine Paolini after Italian players make history in Rome

Jannik Sinner is headlining a golden generation of Italian success at the moment, with this week’s Italian Open providing the platform with which others are following.

After all, he is not alone in his success thus far, with Lorenzo Musetti another men’s semi-finalist, and Jasmine Paolini having already reached the final of the women’s draw.

All three of these superstars have proven themselves dangerous and consistent competitors at the very top of the sport, with their country benefiting from years of investment in tennis that has finally paid dividends.

Naturally, they boast a camaraderie that only sharing a homeland can bring.

That, along with her upbeat and energetic brand of tennis, would explain why Jannik Sinner was so complimentary when asked about Paolini specifically.

Jannik Sinner speaks about Jasmine Paolini

Speaking to the press after his comprehensive straight-sets win over Casper Ruud, the 23-year-old offered up his honest verdict on the women’s world number five.

And whilst he can often come across as quieter and more reserved than some of his competitors on tour, he was glowing in his assessment: ‘She is a girl who likes to play tennis.

‘She is always happy, she likes to play, she likes to play on a centre court, when it’s full.

‘She is a hard worker. She has definitely made some difficult choices in her career too. She has a great personality.

‘I’m happy with what she is doing and I think we have to be happy, not only with her, but with the whole team [of Italian players].

‘It’s normal to have pressure because if someone doesn’t feel the pressure it means they’re in the wrong place. Each of us have a bit of that. But I think she deserves everything she is doing, so we’re happy. I’m happy for her, I’m happy for Lorenzo and it’s nice to be part of this group.’

Italian success at the Italian Open

Given that Sinner considered stepping away from tennis due to his three-month ban, to see him back smiling is a sight that will please many.

After all, as he showed with his quarter-final demolition of Ruud, the sport is much better when he is around.

The crispness and ruthlessness with which he hits his serves, returns and general groundstrokes are unlike anything we have seen in years, with his unrelenting physicality only adding to the fear factor he brings.

And yet, Musetti offers up his own unique brand, with the classy one-handed backhand a staple of his own energetic and unpredictable game.

Paolini, who will face Coco Gauff for the Italian Open title on Saturday, is another character unwilling to lose any match without a fight.

These three, along with other stars like Matteo Berrettini and Sara Errani, have spearheaded a vast shift in the way people now view Italian tennis. No longer a minnow. They are a powerhouse.