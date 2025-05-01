Jannik Sinner admits he considered stepping away during ban

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner says Australian Open atmosphere pushed him to the edge as he reflects on emotional toll of suspension.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has revealed that he contemplated stepping away from tennis during his doping suspension, citing emotional distress and isolation from the locker room atmosphere at the start of the 2025 season. “I remember before the Australian Open this year, it wasn’t a very happy time,” said the 23-year-old. “I didn’t really feel comfortable in the locker room, where we were eating. Players were looking at me differently. I said to myself: “maybe I need to take some time off after Australia.”

Sinner served a three-month suspension following a positive test for clostebol, which he and his team attributed to accidental contamination from a topical treatment during a massage. Though initially cleared by an independent tribunal, the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed the ruling, and Sinner ultimately accepted a negotiated ban to avoid risking a longer sanction.

“I had a tough time accepting these three months,” he said. “Because I knew that I didn’t do anything wrong. So why do I have to pay this price? But then we discussed it with my lawyer and about what could have happened in the worst-case scenario, and so we decided to accept it.” Sinner leaned on his inner circle for support, crediting his family and lawyer for guiding him through the mental and legal battle.

Now cleared to compete again, Sinner is set to return at the Italian Open on May 7th. Despite the setback, he has held on to his No. 1 ATP ranking and is determined to turn the page. “This time away gave me perspective,” Sinner said. “Now I just want to compete again and do what I love.”

Sinner’s honesty peels back the curtain on how off-court controversies can unravel even the sport’s steadiest minds. His discomfort in Melbourne’s locker room and the frustration of being punished for what he maintains was an innocent mistake offers a raw look at how fragile the balance is between public perception and personal truth in pro sports.

